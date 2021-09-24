(Video) Former Liverpool prospect Chirivella scores superb long-range effort

Pedro Chirivella caught the attention of some Liverpool fans on the Twittersphere after netting a spectacular long-range goal for Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes.

The former Red collected a pass on the edge of the 18-yard-box before letting fly with an effort that ricochetted in off the crossbar.

The 24-year-old struggled to break into the first-team fold at Anfield, passing up the opportunity to extend his stay in Merseyside in favour of a move to the French top-flight.

Having since nailed down a starting spot in Antoine Kombouare’s first-XI, it’s a switch that appears to have paid dividends for the Spaniard.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of FC Nantes‘ official Twitter channel:

Look at this incredible goal by former Liverpool player Pedro Chirivella 🔥pic.twitter.com/KqQEyHZBhg — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 23, 2021