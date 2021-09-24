(Video) Merson claims Hugo Lloris should be considered on par with Alisson Becker

Paul Merson is no stranger to the odd bizarre claim, a reputation he appears to have helped maintain with his latest statement regarding goalkeeping trio Alisson Becker, Ederson and Hugo Lloris.

Comparing the shotstoppers available to Arsenal and Tottenham on 90 Min’s London derby preview, the former Gunners forward suggested that the French World Cup-winner should be considered on the same level occupied by the Manchester City and Liverpool No.1s.

READ MORE: (Video) Former Liverpool prospect Chirivella scores superb long-range effort

Whilst certainly a quality goalkeeper in his own right, Lloris arguably lacks a similar depth to his game as that possessed by the Brazilian duo.

You can catch the clip below (skip to 4:12), courtesy of 90min Football’s Youtube channel:

#Ep13 of The Red Nets Podcast: Gary Neville’s ludicrous Liverpool claim, who comes in for an injured Thiago… and more!