Exclusive: Stan Collymore highlights advantage Liverpool have over Premier League rivals

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes the Reds have a unique advantages over their Premier League rivals.

Jurgen Klopp will be frustrated after his side let the lead slip against Brentford over the weekend twice, but Collymore has found a positive take-away.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop after the 3-3 draw away from home – in which Diogo Jota and Mo Salah scored – the former Liverpool man highlighted the fact the Reds’ strikers have started the season in fine form.

“I said it last week [and] got a bit of stick in the forums – Liverpool have now got their strikers [on] 12 goals,” Collymore mused.

“Chelsea’s is four, they didn’t get a shot on target against Manchester City today. Man United’s is four and Manchester City’s is three.

“So Diogo Jota, Mo Salah back in the goals again – and [Liverpool] strikers have scored in every Premier League game this season.”

It’s always harder to see the positives when your team fails to win a game, but Collymore is right to point out the fine form Liverpool’s forwards are in.

Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have started the season especially well – scoring ten goals between them thus far.

As it stands, even if the 3-3 draw with Brentford leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, Liverpool are one point clear at the top of the Premier League table after six games.