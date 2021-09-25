Exclusive: Stan Collymore highlights advantage Liverpool have over Premier League rivals

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes the Reds have a unique advantages over their Premier League rivals.

Jurgen Klopp will be frustrated after his side let the lead slip against Brentford over the weekend twice, but Collymore has found a positive take-away.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop after the 3-3 draw away from home – in which Diogo Jota and Mo Salah scored – the former Liverpool man highlighted the fact the Reds’ strikers have started the season in fine form.

I said it last week [and] got a bit of stick in the forums – Liverpool have now got their strikers [on] 12 goals,” Collymore mused.

Chelsea’s is four, they didn’t get a shot on target against Manchester City today. Man United’s is four and Manchester City’s is three.

So Diogo Jota, Mo Salah back in the goals again – and [Liverpool] strikers have scored in every Premier League game this season.”

Stan Collymore believes there is reason for Liverpool fans to be excited

It’s always harder to see the positives when your team fails to win a game, but Collymore is right to point out the fine form Liverpool’s forwards are in.

Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have started the season especially well – scoring ten goals between them thus far.

As it stands, even if the 3-3 draw with Brentford leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, Liverpool are one point clear at the top of the Premier League table after six games.

