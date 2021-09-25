(Image) LFC team news confirmed as Klopp makes wholesale changes vs. Brentford

Posted by
(Image) LFC team news confirmed as Klopp makes wholesale changes vs. Brentford

The team news is in, Reds! Liverpool are in Premier League action against Brentford this evening and Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI has now been confirmed.

A heavily rotated squad was used in the League Cup earlier this week, but the boss has made a host of changes for this fixture.

MORE: (Video) Bruno Fernandes skies penalty to deny Manchester United points

Alisson is back in goal, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho reclaim their spots in midfield and the mercurial Mo Salah starts up top.

Take a look at our graphic below for the team news in full.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top