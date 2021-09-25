(Image) LFC team news confirmed as Klopp makes wholesale changes vs. Brentford

The team news is in, Reds! Liverpool are in Premier League action against Brentford this evening and Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI has now been confirmed.

A heavily rotated squad was used in the League Cup earlier this week, but the boss has made a host of changes for this fixture.

Alisson is back in goal, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho reclaim their spots in midfield and the mercurial Mo Salah starts up top.

Take a look at our graphic below for the team news in full.

The team news is in, Reds! As expected, a host of changes from the mid-week game in the League Cup 🔴 Thoughts? 💭 #LFC #BRELIV pic.twitter.com/VTejeWK2fv — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 25, 2021