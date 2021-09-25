Jurgen Klopp held secret meetings with Chelsea striker in 2019 – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have held ‘secret’ talks with Chelsea forward Timo Werner in 2019.

That’s according to reputable German outlet BILD, who claim (H/T Der Spiegel) the Reds were preparing to offer the striker a five-year contract at Anfield.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Werner before he signed for Chelsea last summer, but were reluctant to cough up what RB Leipzig demanded – as per the Mirror.

The German international rocked up at Stamford Bridge in June 2020, scoring a six Premier League goals in 39 appearances thus far and yet to return investment on the near-£50 million spent on his transfer.

Liverpool brought in Diogo Jota the same window Chelsea signed Werner and the Portugal star has 15 goals and 36 appearances to his name thus far.

Klopp is likely not losing sleep after missing out on bringing his compatriot to Anfield, but the player himself may be questioning if he’d have been better off rejecting Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku now the main man in London blue.