(Video) Bruno Fernandes skies penalty to deny Man Utd points; hands advantage to LFC

Manchester United dropped points against Aston Villa in a 1-0 defeat at home in the Premier League this weekend.

It’s good news for Liverpool as the Red Devils were keeping up with our pace at the very top of the table.

Providing the Reds go on to claim points against Brentford this weekend, Jurgen Klopp and co. will move ahead of the pack – which includes United, Chelsea and Man City, who are all on 13 points after six games.

Fernandes was given a golden chance to redeem points shared for his side against Villa, but skied his spot-kick in the dying minutes.

Footage via beIN Sports.

Bruno with one of the worst pens I’ve ever seen 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/whgUl5EXE9 — Weezy™ (@B4NKAl) September 25, 2021