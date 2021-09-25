(Video) Curtis Jones smashes Liverpool ahead v. Brentford in absolute thriller

What a goal that was then! Curtis Jones has given Liverpool the lead over Brentford in dramatic fashion.

The young midfielder rifled an effort from around 30 yards into the back of the home side’s net.

The goalkeeper had little chance as Jones hit his strike with aplomb – no less than his overall performance deserves.

Brentford claimed clawed themselves back to 2-2 after Mo Salah’s struck his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool, but the Reds’ No.17 set the record straight shortly after.

Footage via Sky Sports / beIN.

Take a Bow, Curtis Jones. pic.twitter.com/FIIVsBQWF6 — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) September 25, 2021