(Video) Jota equalises for Liverpool v. Brentford after Henderson makes rare run

Get in! Liverpool went down 1-0 to Brentford away from home, but it didn’t take too long before the Reds hit back!
Diogo Jota found himself on the end of a brilliant cross into the box by Jordan Henderson.
The Liverpool captain made a rare run down the right-flank, overlapping with Mo Salah, as Trent Alexander-Arnold stayed back.
Henderson found Jota with clinical precision and the Portugal star made no mistake from close-range and headed level.
Footage via Sky Sports / beIN.
What a cross, what a header.
1-1
Jota
— We are Liverpool (@lfc_allting) September 25, 2021