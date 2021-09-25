(Video) Jota equalises for Liverpool v. Brentford after Henderson makes rare run

Get in! Liverpool went down 1-0 to Brentford away from home, but it didn’t take too long before the Reds hit back!

Diogo Jota found himself on the end of a brilliant cross into the box by Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool captain made a rare run down the right-flank, overlapping with Mo Salah, as Trent Alexander-Arnold stayed back.

Henderson found Jota with clinical precision and the Portugal star made no mistake from close-range and headed level.

