(Video) Liverpool defender Ibou Konate tries his hand at Scouse: “Boss, la?”

Liverpool defender Ibou Konate recently made his official debut for the club, starring in the 3-0 win over Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

The young Frenchman has only been exposed to the way of life in the city for a few months, so hasn’t picked up much of the local lingo.

But it’d appear Football Daily have quizzed the Liverpool man on any phrases he’s maybe heard in passing.

Konate said he hasn’t picked up on anything new yet, but the interviewer taught him ‘boss, tha” – which, to the uninitiated, means ‘that’s great, that’ – but Ibou thinks it’s ‘boss, la’ – which is another phrase, but we think he’ll get the hang of it in the end!