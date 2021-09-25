(Video) Liverpool starlet Musialowski bags brilliant brace v. Chelsea

Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski had gone three games without a goal this season until earlier this week.

The forward changed that, though – with a brilliant brace against Chelsea.

Musialowski first goal was a well-worked counter-attack, typical of Liverpool, which was finished off from range.

His second wasn’t quite as impressive, but it shows the youngster knows how to be in the right place at the right time.

Take a look at the video below – via Chelsea TV.