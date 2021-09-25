(Video) Liverpool starlet Musialowski bags glorious counter-attack goal v. Chelsea

Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski is one of the hottest talents in the Reds’ youth ranks, but he’s had a relatively quiet season.

That was until this week – as he bagged a brilliant brace against Chelsea.

The first goal was a typical Liverpool counter-attack, which was superbly finished off by Musialowski from range.

It was a feisty game game between the Reds and the Blues, which resulted in a 4-3 loss for our young lads.

Take a look at the video below – via Chelsea TV.