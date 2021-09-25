(Video) Salah gives Liverpool the lead v. Brentford after VAR review; brilliant Fabinho assist

Get in, what a goal! Liverpool were given the lead over Brentford by Mo Salah in dramatic fashion.

The Reds initially trailed to the feisty Bees, but Diogo Jota hit back pretty quickly to make it 1-1.

MORE: (Video) Jota equalises for Liverpool v. Brentford after Henderson makes rare run

Not long into the second half and Liverpool had gained the lead – and Salah bagged his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds – after a short VAR review.

It was a delicious ball over the top by Fabinho from deep, which was slotted beyond the Brentford goalkeeper by the No.11 from close-range.

Footage via Sky Sports / beIN.

💯💯💯 Mo Salah puts Liverpool in front and becomes the fastest player to reach 100 top-flight goals for the club, in 151 games! 🔴 📺 Watch #BRELIV live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event pic.twitter.com/xAr0QTCxk0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 25, 2021

MO SALAH 2-1 His 100th goal for #LFC ! pic.twitter.com/DOJ4NQ0PNn — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) September 25, 2021