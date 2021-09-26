Brentford boss Frank shares ‘humble’ message he delivered ahead of Liverpool clash

Thomas Frank revealed post-match that he advised his players to be “humble” but “brave” before their meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit in the Premier League.

Brentford secured a share of the points in a thrilling affair that yielded three goals apiece for each side, sending the Reds to the top of the English top-flight.

“We just tried to present ourselves in the best possible way,” the Dane told Sky Sports (via the Echo). “I spoke to the players and I said we need to be brave and we need to show the attitude but humble, but make sure were brave and don’t have regrets against a big team.”

The Bees have certainly proved to be tough competition in their return to the highest tier of English football, having earnt victories against the likes of Wolves and Arsenal.

Coming up against a side of Liverpool’s calibre, we can admire Frank’s pre-match message, not to mention his outfit’s remarkable performance at home.

Fans will undoubtedly have left the Brentford Community Stadium feeling that we missed out on an opportunity to create a more sizeable gap between ourselves and our title rivals.

However, we should also take heart in the fact that we are the only side to remain unbeaten in our last 15 league games – a commendable start to the campaign after having been ruled out for the count by most pundits.

