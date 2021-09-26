Commentator points out moment that left Van Dijk ‘glaring’ at Liverpool teammates

Alan Smith was quick to point out Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk’s less than pleased reaction to a defensive lapse in the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Brentford.

The Dutch international apparently made his feelings clear to his teammates with a “glaring look” after the Merseysiders conceded a late equaliser courtesy of Yoane Wissa.

“They are being pushed to the limit, Liverpool. Van Dijk is not happy, giving some of his teammates a glaring look,” the co-commentator noted mid-match, as reported by HITC.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s men have found themselves leapfrogging rivals Chelsea to the league summit, with defeats for the Blues and Manchester United creating a minor opening.

Having only conceded one effort this season prior to the goal frenzy of a meeting with Thomas Frank’s Bees outfit, one can imagine that our towering No.4 would have been far from happy with the outcome.

In the grand scheme of things, of course, a point taken keeps us unbeaten, which could be crucial in our bid to secure the return of major honours back to Merseyside.

We’ll need to be more defensively solid when it comes to our next tie in the Premier League – a meeting with Manchester City – but we’re sure it will be some time before we see Liverpool concede as heavily once again.

