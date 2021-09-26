‘CR7 or MS?’ – Lovren shares text conversation with Salah after Liverpool attacker scores 100th PL goal for Reds

Dejan Lovren has shared a text conversation with his former teammate, Mo Salah, on Instagram after the forward registered his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool.

The Croatian international congratulated the 29-year-old for his achievement, appearing to inquire as to whether the attacker felt he’d have a more productive season than Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo this term.

The Egyptian currently leads the top scorers’ table alongside Jamie Vardy and Michail Antonio, having started the campaign extremely brightly.

We’ve missed out on seeing Salah’s answer to the question posed, however, we can certainly imagine that a player of his quality will be backing himself to go the distance.

The numbers our No.11 has posted in his position arguably should at least be putting him in the discussion when it comes to the top three players across the globe.

Should the former Roma hitman maintain his current trajectory, it can only mean good news on a individual and team level.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Dejan Lovren’s official Instagram page:

