Klopp tips Salah to go for Alan Shearer’s record as ‘next target’

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Mo Salah won’t be wanting to rest on his laurels after netting his 100th league goal for Liverpool against Brentford.

The German tipped the player to target the record for the quickest goalscorer to reach 150 league efforts after claiming that the No.11 was disappointed to have only scored once past Thomas Frank’s men.

The former Roma star will certainly have a chance to vent his frustrations soon with a midweek fixture in the Champions League lined up prior to a meeting with incumbent league champions Manchester City.

The benchmark set by Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer, who registered a remarkable 150 league goals in 212 games, remains the one to beat.

With 102 goals in 164 English top-flight games, the Egyptian international would need to register 48 efforts in less than 48 games – a challenging target, to say the least.

Of course, regardless of whether or not Salah breaks the record, we have to give due credit to a player who has been a remarkable goalscorer in his own right, despite not being an out-and-out centre-forward.

