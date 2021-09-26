Klopp vetoes potential return of former Liverpool favourite in January transfer window – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly vetoed the option of a potential return to Anfield for former Red Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window.

This comes from El Nacional (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the Catalan-based outfit had been considering the possibility of offloading the Brazilian in the winter window.

The Reds were tipped to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the summer following the Dutchman’s departure on a free transfer, though failed to secure any further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Being far from a like-for-like replacement for our former No.5, a return to Merseyside was unlikely to ever be on the cards for the 29-year-old.

Though exceptions have been made for quality talents beyond the age profile preferred by the recruitment team – a notable example being the transfer of Thiago Alcantara last summer – it would be difficult to see the same applied for Coutinho.

Whilst we can sympathise with the midfielder’s plight in Spain, to a certain extent, it just wouldn’t make a great deal of sense for us to move for the Brazilian international in the near future.

