(Photo) Klopp and Brentford top-scorer Toney pictured in post-match chat

Jurgen Klopp was pictured having a post-match chat with Brentford’s top scorer Ivan Toney following Liverpool’s six-goal thriller with the Bees.

The Reds shared the spoils with Thomas Frank’s men, a point that saw the Merseysiders climb to the top of the league following Chelsea’s home defeat to rivals Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp and Ivan Toney having a quick moment at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/mmIx0CKDzp — Jay Harris (@jaydmharris) September 25, 2021

The 25-year-old attacker, who registered 31 league goals in the Championship last term, has been previously linked with a move to Anfield.

Being a vital contributor to Brentford’s promotion to the English top-flight, it’s unsurprising that the likes of Liverpool and some of our league rivals were reportedly curious about the Englishman in the summer transfer window.

We were tipped to add a forward to our ranks to bolster a frontline deemed to have little in the way of genuine threat beyond Diogo Jota and the traditional starting front-three.

Depending on how Toney fares for the remainder of the season, it may be an option worth reconsidering (if the former Newcastle United man was ever looked at by the recruitment team) at the next available opportunity.

