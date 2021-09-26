Salah left disappointed despite scoring 100th league goal for Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp revealed Mo Salah’s disappointment after Liverpool dropped points in a six-goal thriller with Brentford in the English top-flight.

The German applauded the No.11 for reaching 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool, though noted that the former Roma star would be spending more time thinking about the “chances he missed”.

🗣️ "We already gave him a shirt with 100 on – we'll have to give him another!" Jurgen Klopp lauded Mo Salah after scoring his 100th Premier League goal for #LFC tonight, but knows he'll be frustrated 🔴 pic.twitter.com/wjc2oBAwmJ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 25, 2021

The Egyptian international’s effort to hand the Reds the lead, albeit briefly before Vitaly Janelt levelled proceedings once more, means he joins an elite group of players to have done so for the Merseysiders, including Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler.

It’s an undoubtedly remarkable achievement for the 29-year-old, who has started the season extremely brightly for us with six goals in seven games (across all competitions).

The forward will no doubt be kicking himself over missed opportunities, though he should certainly take heart from the fact that his contributions this term have been far from sub-par.

With five efforts to his name in the English top-flight, Salah is the league’s joint-top scorer thus far, alongside Michail Antonio and Jamie Vardy; an achievement we’ll be expecting the player to fight tooth and nail for.

