(Video) Klopp and Frank’s hilarious mid-game interaction during six-goal thriller sums up remarkable clash

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but lavish counterpart Thomas Frank’s Brentford outfit with praise, stating that the Bees had earned a share of the spoils in the Premier League encounter.

On the Twittersphere, one outlet released a moment shared between the pair of managers mid-game, with both appearing somewhat stunned by the goal-heavy affair.

A point taken has allowed the Merseysiders to leapfrog title rivals, Chelsea, in the standings ahead of a pivotal upcoming meeting with Manchester City in the English top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN Canada’s Twitter account:

Thomas Frank and Jurgen Klopp are all of us right now watching this Brentford-Liverpool match 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/n7t9OrEbMn — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 25, 2021

