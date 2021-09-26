(Video) Van Dijk saves Liverpool a crucial point with remarkable recovery tackle to stop potential one-on-one

Virgil van Dijk caught the eyes of a few Liverpool fans with one particular defensive contribution in the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Brentford.

During extra-time, Thomas Frank’s men threatened to steal all three points at the Brentford Community Stadium with a dangerous lofted ball over the Merseysiders’ high backline.

The Dutch centre-half demonstrated his sheer pace with a gut-busting recovery run to deny Ivan Toney a potential one-on-one with No.1 Alisson Becker.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Virgil Van Dijk saved us a point.

pic.twitter.com/W9fShBepnK — – (@PassLikeThiago) September 25, 2021

