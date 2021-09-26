(Video) Young Liverpool defender embarks on crazy, Matip-esque run to set up goalscoring chance on other end of the pitch

Stefan Bajcetic has wowed fans on the Twittersphere with his remarkable run during the Liverpool U18s 5-2 defeat to their Leeds United counterparts at the weekend.

Dealing with a threat on the edge of the box, the young centre-half won back possession before embarking on a run to the opposite end of the pitch, whilst fending off pressure, to set up an opportunity for fellow youngster Oakley Cannonier.

It was a move not too dissimilar to the marauding runs fans have become accustomed to witnessing with regard to Anfield favourite, Joel Matip.

The 16-year-old was signed for the Academy early in the year, switching from La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

