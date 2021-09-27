Exclusive: Stan Collymore compares Liverpool forward to Robbie Fowler

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has likened Diogo Jota to club legend Robbie Fowler.

The Portugal star was on target for the Reds against Brentford in the Premier League over the weekend as he bagged a lovely header.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Collymore compared the style of Jota’s goal to that of Fowler in his post-match reaction.

“I thought that Diogo Jota’s header was Fowler-esque at the far stick. Ball comes in – great ball from [Jordan Henderson] – and a wonderful finish,” the former Liverpool man said.

Compliments don’t come much higher than being compared to Fowler, especially if you’re a Liverpool player – even more so when it comes from someone who played alongside the man himself!

Obviously, Collymore is just talking about the way Jota struck the ball – but it’s huge praise nonetheless.

The Liverpool forward’s goal wasn’t enough to help his side claim all three points away at Brentford as the Reds claimed a 3-3 draw, with Mo Salah and Curtis Jones also getting in on the scoring.