(Images) Black Liverpool FC x Louis Vuitton concept kit is absolutely awful

Concept kits can be great fun among football fans – it’s exciting to imagine the possibilities before the new season’s wearables are confirmed.

Liverpool is no exception to this – we, and many other supporters, love to see those with talent in design getting creative.

Quite often, these concepts are better than the real kits! Mind, the Reds’ 2021/22 strips are tough to beat.

Well… there is little to worry about, if a Louis Vuitton mock-up that appeared on social media is anything to go by – check it out below and wonder how a black kit has managed to look so awful…

The Reds X Louis Vuitton ❤ #YNWA

Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/r57CDIkTwE — The Red 🔴 Johnsen (@JohnsenStle) September 26, 2021