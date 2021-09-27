Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool star was ‘made for’ his team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded striker Diogo Jota ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Porto.

The Portugal star, a former player of the Dragões, is enjoying a fine run of form this season, with three goals in six Premier League appearances thus far.

Addressing the media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Jota’s native land, Klopp said the striker was ‘made for’ his team, given his impressive skill-set and versatility.

‘Really happy we signed him. Honestly, he’s got a really strong personality, you cannot know about that before you meet the person,” the German said. “He’s really – even for his young age – a very mature man, that makes it really enjoyable to work with him.

“It’s not easy to improve us, but Diogo did definitely. Scored important goals, he is actually a player made for our style – pretty intense, technically good, really fast, good in the air, both feet really good.”

After a long summer of links with now-Chelsea striker Timo Werner, there were definitely a few eyebrows raised when Liverpool signed Jota from Wolves last year.

It’s fair to say the Portugal star has silenced anyone critical of his Anfield switch, with an outstanding 16 goals in 37 games for the Reds so far.