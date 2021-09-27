Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool have three new ‘captains’ after squad vote

Jurgen Klopp has revealed there are a fourth, fifth and sixth-in-command in the Liverpool squad.

Gini Wijnaldum left the club earlier this year, leaving a gap in the leadership at the club – having previously been fourth-in-command after Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk.

MORE: Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of Champions League clash with Porto

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Porto, Klopp explained the squad voted on the next three in the chain of command at Anfield.

And it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker, as explained by the boss.

“Obviously Hendo, Millie and Virg [are the three ‘captains’] and then the next [with] most votes… Trent, Robbo and Alisson Becker,” Klopp said.

“We had a problem last year, from time to time, that many players couldn’t play that we had no-one available, so I thought it’d make sense to increase this group a little bit and that’s what we did.”

Check out our video below for the Liverpool boss’ full quotes.

🗣️ "The players voted…" Jurgen Klopp reveals there are three more 'captains' in #LFC's squad 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2y7lNqrEjO — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 27, 2021

Trent and Robertson do stand out as solid options for the fourth and fifth-in-command, but Alisson is perhaps a surprising vote by the squad.

Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Joe Gomez and even Divock Origi have been handed the armband before, but no-one knows the players better than their team-mates!

It’s very progressive of Klopp to also allow the players to vote on who they want to be the designated leaders, which is typical of the German.