Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of Champions League clash with Porto

Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled after being handed a very welcome fitness boost ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Porto.

Naby Keita picked up a vague injury during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Norwich City in the League Cup last week, leaving question marks over the midfielder’s head for upcoming fixtures.

MORE: Exclusive: Stan Collymore compares Liverpool forward to Robbie Fowler

In a recent press conference, Klopp confirmed he wasn’t sure when Keita would return – but the player’s presence in training on Monday afternoon is great news and comes as a huge boost.

As noted by Goal journalist Neil Jones on Twitter, Liverpool’s No.8 trained with his team-mates ahead of the Reds’ clash with Porto in the Champions League.

It’s unclear if this news puts Keita in the forefront of Klopp’s mind – or if he’s even match-fit – but it certainly seems the 26-year-old will be part of the travelling squad.

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones shone in the Guinea international’s absence last week, scoring against Brentford in the 3-3 draw away from home, and has arguably made his case to start in Portugal on Tuesday night.