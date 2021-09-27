Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of Champions League clash with Porto

Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled after being handed a very welcome fitness boost ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Porto.

Naby Keita picked up a vague injury during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Norwich City in the League Cup last week, leaving question marks over the midfielder’s head for upcoming fixtures.

In a recent press conference, Klopp confirmed he wasn’t sure when Keita would return – but the player’s presence in training on Monday afternoon is great news and comes as a huge boost.

As noted by Goal journalist Neil Jones on Twitter, Liverpool’s No.8 trained with his team-mates ahead of the Reds’ clash with Porto in the Champions League.

Curtis Jones and Naby Keita have both made excellent starts to the season

It’s unclear if this news puts Keita in the forefront of Klopp’s mind – or if he’s even match-fit – but it certainly seems the 26-year-old will be part of the travelling squad.

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones shone in the Guinea international’s absence last week, scoring against Brentford in the 3-3 draw away from home, and has arguably made his case to start in Portugal on Tuesday night.

