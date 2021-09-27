Liverpool reach agreement for Premier League midfielder; deal could cost £30m – report

Liverpool have reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, as cited by the Echo, who claim the deal could cost around £30 million if completed.

The above report states the transfer could be finalised in January, with Liverpool said to be keen on bolstering their midfield options.

Gini Wijnaldum left Anfield over the summer to join Paris Saint-Germain, leaving a sizable gap in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Youngster Harvey Elliott was doing a commendable job in the middle of the park for Liverpool, before picking up a long-term injury.

But there could be an argument the Reds require a player a cut above the talented teenager – even if the Reds’ No.67 has an extremely bright future – and Bissouma certainly ticks that box.

The Mali international has become one of the Premier League’s most talented midfielders under Graham Potter at Brighton, and would be an impressive addition to any squad in the country.