(Photo) These Liverpool fans are worried after Thiago’s social media update

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been missing for the last couple of games because of an injury.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his last pre-match press conference, the Spaniard isn’t close to being match-fit.

Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans on Reddit spotted a photograph of Thiago and his family on Instagram and they’re worried.

In the screen-grab below, you can see the midfielder is using at least one crutch as he spends the day in Knowsley Safari Park. It should be noted, Andy Robertson also used crutches after his short-term injury earlier this season.