(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Jurgen Klopp makes difficult decision

The team news is in, Reds! Liverpool have officially named their starting XI for tonight’s Champions League clash with FC Porto.

As expected, a key focus is on who starts at right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence – and that man is the ever-reliable James Milner.

Liverpool are without Thiago this evening, who has been ruled out of the Reds’ last few games through injury – but Neco Williams makes the bench after recovering from his own fitness problems.

Take a look at our graphic below for the team news in full. Up the Reds!

