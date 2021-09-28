(Image) These Liverpool fans rinse Man Utd for over-the-top Bruno Fernandes treatment

To anyone living under a rock, Bruno Fernandes missed an important penalty-kick for Manchester United recently and they’ve been going a little over-the-top about it.
Taking to social media shortly after he kicked a ball and it didn’t go in the goal, the Portugal international apologised – in great length – to fans of the Red Devils.
This message was received well by Man United players and some supporters, leading to the club sharing a message of support for Fernandes, but the period of grace didn’t last too long.
Rightfully so, rival fans began to extract the urine – and the best we’ve seen, of course, comes from Liverpool fans Ross Chandley (The Redmen TV) and Yoni Weisberg on Twitter…
#TogetherAlways 👊#LFC | #MondayMotivation https://t.co/NzmL0EAGtx
— The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 27, 2021
This fanbase is unrivalled. #TogetherAlways https://t.co/cYSJE6jJNY pic.twitter.com/RKXV75g3x1
— Yoni Weisberg (@yoniweisberg) September 27, 2021
United, always 👊#MUFC | #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/0eGrmKCOIg
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 27, 2021