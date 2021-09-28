(Image) These Liverpool fans rinse Man Utd for over-the-top Bruno Fernandes treatment

To anyone living under a rock, Bruno Fernandes missed an important penalty-kick for Manchester United recently and they’ve been going a little over-the-top about it.

Taking to social media shortly after he kicked a ball and it didn’t go in the goal, the Portugal international apologised – in great length – to fans of the Red Devils.

This message was received well by Man United players and some supporters, leading to the club sharing a message of support for Fernandes, but the period of grace didn’t last too long.

Rightfully so, rival fans began to extract the urine – and the best we’ve seen, of course, comes from Liverpool fans Ross Chandley (The Redmen TV) and Yoni Weisberg on Twitter…