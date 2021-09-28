Jurgen Klopp honours late Liverpool legend Roger Hunt: “Second to no-one”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to club legend Roger Hunt, who sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of 83.

The former Reds striker passed away peacefully after a long illness, as confirmed in a statement on the club’s official website.

With an astonishing 285 goals in 492 appearances between 1958 and 1969, Sir Roger is the second-highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s rich history.

Klopp, speaking shortly after the club legend’s passing, said Hunt is “second to no-one” in terms of importance.

“It’s really sad news and our thoughts and our love go to his family,” the Liverpool manager said, as per the club’s official website.

“Unfortunately, it feels too frequent in this moment we are saying farewell to these giants of our club. Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear.

“To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today. Not only that, he was also a World Cup winner in 1966, too.

“I am told the Kop christened him ‘Sir Roger’ for all his achievements. A goalscorer who never stopped working to help his teammates; I believe he would have fit in well within our current team. So, it is Sir Roger we will remember, honour and pay tribute to over the coming days.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

As highlighted by Klopp, Hunt remains in a very prestigious bracket when it comes to Liverpool legends.

His many years with the club has elevated his status to beyond that of a typical superstar – without Sir Roger, LFC simply wouldn’t be the club it is today.

Claiming a World Cup title with England in 1966 is another crowning achievement from Hunt’s playing career.