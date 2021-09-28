Liverpool dealt massive blow in potential pursuit of Bundesliga superstar

Erling Haaland continues to be linked with moves to several big European clubs, even after making the switch to Borussia Dortmund last year.

Liverpool are said to be one of the interested parties, with the Echo detailing as much in a report on their website earlier this month.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be keen on Haaland, as per CaughtOffside, but it appears the Norway international already has his eyes on the prize.

Speaking to SPORT1, Hans-Joachim Watzke said the striker could be ‘seduced’ by La Liga giants Real Madrid.

“[Erling] is an independent personality. Anyway, at some point he will play for one of the best clubs in the world, although he is already playing in one of the best clubs in the world,” the Dortmund CEO is quoted as saying, as per AS. “But I know, of course, that Real Madrid seduces him.”

It’s rare a club chief will come out and literally name-drop another outfit, especially when talking about the future of one of their star players.

For Liverpool, it’s a massive blow to any potential moves the Reds would have tried to put on Haaland – but, of course, isn’t confirmation of an eventual move to Real Madrid.