Liverpool journalist drops worrying Mo Salah claim; FSG should pay attention

Simon Hughes, journalist at The Athletic, believes there are presently no ongoing talks between Liverpool and Mo Salah over a new contract.

Speaking on The Red Agenda podcast, the reporter said that he thinks the Egyptian superstar deserves a new deal.

Citing Salah’s frankly ridiculous goal-scoring form and the way he looks after himself, Hughes believes Liverpool’s No.11 is actually getting better with age.

“As I understand, there isn’t any negotiation going on at the moment. I think there should be, I think he’s Liverpool’s best attacking player, I think he could play for a very long time,” the journalist said.

“We’ve spoken about this before in terms of the way he looks after himself, he doesn’t seem to be slowing up in any way – in fact, I think he’s getting better.

“We’re not judging his goals against the amazing first season when he scored what was it 44, 45 goals in a season? I think his all-round play is better, I think he’s a very important player.”

If it’s indeed true that Liverpool aren’t actively in talks with Salah’s representatives over a fresh contract, owners FSG need to pay attention.

The Egypt international is one of the best players and in the world and that isn’t going to change for a number of years, as we’ve seen with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With less than 24 months left on his current contract with Liverpool, as per Forbes, Liverpool need to act sharpish if they want to avoid losing their talisman.