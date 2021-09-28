Liverpool travel to Porto for Champions League clash without key man

Liverpool have landed in Portugal ahead of their Champions League clash with FC Porto, but they’re without one of their star-men.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t made the trip, as revealed by Ian Doyle on social media last night.

James Milner or Neco Williams are likely to deputise in the absence of the Scouser, but Liverpool’s creativity and width will suffer.

Jurgen Klopp stated yesterday that there are no new injury concerns, in his pre-match press conference – but it’s unclear what the situation is with Trent.

The full-back missed a recent Liverpool fixture through illness, but it’s believed he’d recovered from that before now.

Speculation, naturally, doesn’t help anyone – so we won’t discuss it further – but hopefully the club will move to address concerned fans soon.

Porto and Liverpool will kick-off at 8pm (UK time) at the Estádio do Dragão, with the Reds aiming to make it two wins from two in the Champions League and remain at the top of their group.