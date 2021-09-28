(Video) All of LFC’s five goals in UCL demolition of Porto | Salah, Mane & Firmino

Posted by
(Video) All of LFC’s five goals in UCL demolition of Porto | Salah, Mane & Firmino

Liverpool thrashed Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night, slotting five past the home side in a comfortable victory on the road.

Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal early on, before Sadio Mane doubled the Reds’ lead before going in at the break.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp honours late Liverpool legend Roger Hunt: “Second to no-one”

Liverpool started the second-half just as they did the first – rapid – and it wasn’t long before Salah bagged his brace and made it 3-0.

A couple of goals by Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench for the final 20 minutes, sealed the deal for the Reds.

Watch all five goals below – footage via BT Sport / beIN / etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top