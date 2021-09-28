(Video) All of LFC’s five goals in UCL demolition of Porto | Salah, Mane & Firmino

Liverpool thrashed Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night, slotting five past the home side in a comfortable victory on the road.

Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal early on, before Sadio Mane doubled the Reds’ lead before going in at the break.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp honours late Liverpool legend Roger Hunt: “Second to no-one”

Liverpool started the second-half just as they did the first – rapid – and it wasn’t long before Salah bagged his brace and made it 3-0.

A couple of goals by Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench for the final 20 minutes, sealed the deal for the Reds.

Watch all five goals below – footage via BT Sport / beIN / etc.

Mo Salah reacts quickest to give Liverpool the lead ⚡ pic.twitter.com/hjYDYyRDfI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 28, 2021

Falha incrível da zaga do Porto em cruzamento de Milner e a bola sobra na esquerda pra Mane LIVRE!!! 0-2 fora o baile!#PORLIV#UCL pic.twitter.com/c7wFJxqxK3 — Caminhantes Vermelhos (@CaminhantesLFC) September 28, 2021

Another goal for Mo Salah this evening! 🇪🇬👑 He's now the second-highest scoring African in the #UCL behind Didier Drogba! 📈 Will he reach the summit? pic.twitter.com/tUyiZBK2ik — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

Porto kalecisi Liverpool’lu çıktı. Firmino’nun şu gollerle eski formuna dönüşü başlar umarım. Curtis 4 asist çıkardı. Takım Porto’ya üç maçta 14 gol atmış nefret ediyorlardır Liverpool’dan.pic.twitter.com/UhTPoMLUSA — Metin Ari (@TheFootballWr8r) September 28, 2021