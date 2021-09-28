(Video) Firmino bags quick-fire brace as Liverpool demolish Porto in the Champions League

Liverpool waltzed out of the Estádio do Dragão with three more points in the Champions League, making short work of Porto.

Mohamed Salah struck first early on and earned himself a brace, before Sadio Mane doubled the Reds’ lead before the break.

MORE: (Video) Salah bags brace for Liverpool as Jones makes light work of Porto

The Egypt star bagged his brace in the second-half before getting whisked off for a break with the job pretty much done.

Roberto Firmino was then brought off the bench for the final period and managed to bag a quick-fire double of his own!

Footage via BT Sport / beIN/ etc.

O Liverpool logo em seguida, marcou o quarto gol, com Roberto Firmino. Após o goleiro do Porto simplesmente sair imensamente mal da área, para tentar afastar a bola.

+pic.twitter.com/bALEWAjb0v — Planeta Bola (de 🏠) (@planetabolabr) September 28, 2021

Porto kalecisi Liverpool’lu çıktı. Firmino’nun şu gollerle eski formuna dönüşü başlar umarım. Curtis 4 asist çıkardı. Takım Porto’ya üç maçta 14 gol atmış nefret ediyorlardır Liverpool’dan.pic.twitter.com/UhTPoMLUSA — Metin Ari (@TheFootballWr8r) September 28, 2021