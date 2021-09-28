(Video) Mo Salah scores again as Liverpool take an early lead over Porto

Get in! Liverpool have taken an early lead against Porto in the Champions League through (who else?) Mo Salah.

The Egypt international capitalised as the host’s goalkeeper spilled an effort by Curtis Jones.

The young Scouser worked his way into a shooting position and unleashed an effort on goal.

Liverpool started the game well and capitalised as Salah made something out of absolutely nothing to make it 1-0.

Footage via BT Sport / beIN / etc.

Salah aproveita o rebote após o chute de Arnold e coloca o Liverpool à frente do Porto. pic.twitter.com/5fshdu28c2 — Meia Ofensivo (@meiaofensivo) September 28, 2021

Mo Salah reacts quickest to give Liverpool the lead ⚡ pic.twitter.com/hjYDYyRDfI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 28, 2021