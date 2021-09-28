(Video) Sadio Mane makes it 2-0 to Liverpool as Porto fall apart defensively

Get in! Liverpool have doubled their lead over Porto through Sadio Mane.

Mo Salah bagged the opening goal fairly early on, but a cross by James Milner dumbfounded the host’s defence and set-up an easy tap-in.

All credit to Mane for being in the right place at the right time, but Porto should have been able to deflect the assist.

But we’ll take it! It’s a much-needed strike for the Liverpool No.10, who had been misfiring of late.

