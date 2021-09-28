(Video) Sadio Mane makes it 2-0 to Liverpool as Porto fall apart defensively

Get in! Liverpool have doubled their lead over Porto through Sadio Mane.

Mo Salah bagged the opening goal fairly early on, but a cross by James Milner dumbfounded the host’s defence and set-up an easy tap-in.

All credit to Mane for being in the right place at the right time, but Porto should have been able to deflect the assist.

But we’ll take it! It’s a much-needed strike for the Liverpool No.10, who had been misfiring of late.

هدف ليفربول الثاني

ساديو ماني Mane

ليفربول 2

بورتو 0 Follow : @elhaddad_CFC#PORLIV

pic.twitter.com/fDLF9lBT5j — @elhaddad_cfc (@ElhaddadVid) September 28, 2021

Only Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Ajax (6) has more away goals against a single club in the #UCL than Mane vs. Porto (5) 👏 pic.twitter.com/YBBG8akG5O — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 28, 2021

Falha incrível da zaga do Porto em cruzamento de Milner e a bola sobra na esquerda pra Mane LIVRE!!! 0-2 fora o baile!#PORLIV#UCL pic.twitter.com/c7wFJxqxK3 — Caminhantes Vermelhos (@CaminhantesLFC) September 28, 2021