(Video) Salah bags brace for Liverpool as Jones makes light work of Porto

Get in! Liverpool have extended their lead over Porto to 3-0 at the Estádio do Dragão.

And it’s that man again, Mohamed Salah – but plaudits simply have to come for Curtis Jones’ role in the goal.

The young Scouser nicked the ball and carried it over 40 yards before playing a pass to Salah, who had found some space in Porto’s box.

It was a simple finish by the Egypt star, who was never going to fluff a 1v1 in his current run of form.

