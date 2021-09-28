(Video) Salah bags brace for Liverpool as Jones makes light work of Porto

Get in! Liverpool have extended their lead over Porto to 3-0 at the Estádio do Dragão.
And it’s that man again, Mohamed Salah – but plaudits simply have to come for Curtis Jones’ role in the goal.
The young Scouser nicked the ball and carried it over 40 yards before playing a pass to Salah, who had found some space in Porto’s box.
It was a simple finish by the Egypt star, who was never going to fluff a 1v1 in his current run of form.
Another goal for Mo Salah this evening! 🇪🇬👑
He's now the second-highest scoring African in the #UCL behind Didier Drogba! 📈
Will he reach the summit? pic.twitter.com/tUyiZBK2ik
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021
#Salah #PORLIV 0-3 pic.twitter.com/o7l5l2j1lm
— SF Zorro (@ZorroeI) September 28, 2021