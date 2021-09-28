(Video) Throwback: Sadio Mane’s hat-trick as Liverpool steamroll Porto in 2018

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was on fire at the Estádio do Dragão back in 2018, scoring a hat-trick against Porto in the famous 5-0 Champions League win.

The Senegal international has started the new season well, and with the Reds set to take on the Portuguese giants again this week fans will be hoping for another top-drawer performance from their No.10.

MORE: (Image) These Liverpool fans rinse Man Utd for over-the-top Bruno Fernandes treatment

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also got on the score-sheet back in 2018 – and with the Egyptian in scintillating form, and the Brazilian fit and firing once again, Porto will face a tough task.

But for now, take a moment to remember the stomping 5-0 win at the Estádio do Dragão for Liverpool and get yourself ready for Tuesday night’s big game…