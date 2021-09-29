Former Anfield favourite nets first away UCL goal in six years to hand Liverpool’s group rivals late win

Luis Suarez registered his first away goal in the Champions League in six years to earn Atletico Madrid a late victory in the competition, as reported by UEFA.com.

The former Liverpool star successfully converted a penalty in the seventh minute of extra-time to secure three points for Los Colchoneros in their Group B tie with AC Milan.

The Uruguayan has enjoyed some reasonably good form for Diego Simeone’s outfit this term, scoring four goals in nine games (across all competitions).

For an attacker of Suarez’s obvious quality, it’s a somewhat surprising statistic to uncover, to say the least.

The La Liga side’s latest result moves them to within two points of us in the group, though it shouldn’t faze Jurgen Klopp’s men after a strong start both domestically and abroad.

Having said that, given our recent history, as far as clashes with Atletico are concerned, we’ll be wary not to drop down the rankings, with a set of back-to-back meetings with the club due in the Champions League.

Regardless, if we can avoid a similar injury crisis to that which was inflicted upon us last term, we’d certainly back Liverpool to go the distance in the group.

