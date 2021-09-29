Jordan Henderson reveals Porto ‘disappointment’ despite Liverpool thrashing Portuguese outfit

Jordan Henderson has shared his ‘disappointment’ at Liverpool conceding a sole consolation goal during their five-goal rout of Porto in the Champions League.

Second-half substitute, Joe Gomez, was guilty of being caught on the wrong side of Mehdi Taremi prior to the Iranian’s headed effort.

“We’ll be disappointed to concede a goal,” the skipper spoke post-match, as quoted by the Express.

“I thought we were dominant throughout the game, so we’ll be a little bit disappointed to concede.

“At the same time the overall performance was very good.

“We scored some brilliant goals and played good football so we have got to be pleased as it is a difficult place to come.”

The Reds held on to the top spot in Group B, maintaining a two-point gap between themselves and Atletico Madrid following the latter’s late victory over AC Milan.

Whilst it’s a shame that Alisson Becker missed out on yet another clean sheet to add to his considerable collection, it’s not a blemish the players will be thinking about for long.

Nonetheless, it’s the sign of a top side that constantly strives for perfection, and we’ll be looking forward to hopefully seeing the Reds take out their frustration in the matter on upcoming Premier League opponents Manchester City at the weekend.

There’s arguably no questioning the idea that the Cityzens will be our toughest challenge yet – though one Jurgen Klopp and co. will undoubtedly be relishing.

