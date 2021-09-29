Liverpool are ‘interested’ in teenage Bundesliga sensation with remarkable stats – Christian Falk

Liverpool are reportedly ‘interested’ in Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Florian Wirtz.

This comes from renowned Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk who released the update on the young German via Twitter this morning.

The Reds will face competition from a host of Premier League outfits, including title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, though the reporter has warned that Bundesliga heavyweight, Bayern Munich, is currently ‘leading the race’ for the player’s signature.

With nine goal contributions across all competitions this season, it’s not difficult to see why some of Europe’s largest clubs have been paying close attention to the free-scoring teenager.

Considering the age profile of what is perceived to be our strongest midfield trio – Jordan Henderson (31), Thiago Alcantara (30) and Fabinho (27) – we at the Empire of the Kop would expect to see some due consideration given to the future of the club.

There are, of course, emerging talents who have impressed in such a role, with Harvey Elliott producing a number of mature performances prior to his long-term injury and 20-year-old Curtis Jones likewise having previously proved his credentials.

Nonetheless, we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to the recruitment team working to bring another gifted prodigy into the fold in the form of Wirtz given his impressive numbers.

