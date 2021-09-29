Liverpool coach cites Klopp’s philosophy in reaction to Karius’ involvement in 2017/18 Champions League final defeat

Goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has refused to criticise out-of-favour shotstopper Loris Karius for his role in Liverpool’s heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018.

The Dutchman was keen to highlight Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy when questioned about his thoughts on the German goalkeeper.

“Karius making a mistake in the final against Real Madrid?” the 50-year-old AD (via Sport Witness).

“You win together, and you lose together. It can make or break a career, but I can’t say anything negative about him.

“No, not even in my book. Like I said, it’s not that kind of book. People should buy other books for that.

“In my book, Klopp talks about how we work together. And how it is to work every day at perhaps the biggest club on earth.”

Having initially enjoyed a strong season with the Reds, the then No.1 looked set to deliver another solid performance between the sticks in the Merseysiders’ first Champions League final showing since 2007.

However, Karius attracted a great deal of criticism post-match for his role in the Spanish giant’s opener.

The former Mainz star was guilty of having thrown the ball straight into the path of Karim Benzema, only for the Frenchman to poke home an effort.

It was later revealed that the No.22 had been suffering from the effects of a concussion following contact with Sergio Ramos in the box in the second-half.

It remains unclear as to the exact extent to which the incident influenced the former No.1’s decision-making during the tie, though it would be far from surprising.

We can certainly sympathise with Karius, particularly in light of the impact the event has had on his confidence levels in the years that followed.

Though he’s unlikely to get a look in with Liverpool’s first-XI in the near future – given the likes of Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher currently stand in his way – we’d hope that the German could benefit from a first-team opportunity outside of Merseyside.

