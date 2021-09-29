Liverpool-linked prodigy Henderson took under his wing during Euros congratulates skipper on UCL win

Liverpool-linked midfielder Jude Bellingham congratulated Jordan Henderson on Instagram following the Reds’ 5-1 thumping of Porto in the Champions League.

The former Birmingham City prospect was spotted in the skipper’s Instagram post comments by a fan on Reddit as Jurgen Klopp’s men held on to their lead at the top of Group B.

Elsewhere, ex-Anfield favourite, Luis Suarez, secured a dramatic late victory for Atletico Madrid deep in extra-time to preserve a two-point gap between the La Liga giants and the Merseysiders.

The two England internationals developed something of a mentor-mentee relationship during the European Championships, with Henderson practically a father figure in the Three Lions squad.

It would be presumptuous to say that such a relationship would guarantee us ‘dibs’ when it comes to the 18-year-old’s signature in future – should he even wish to depart a star-studded Borussia Dortmund outfit.

However, it certainly couldn’t hurt our chances, if the recruitment team were to designate Bellingham as a crucial target in the next summer window.

