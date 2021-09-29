Liverpool set to watch potential Mane successor against PL rivals in the Champions League – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to scout Arnaut Danjuma in Villarreal’s upcoming Champions League meeting with league rivals Manchester United.

This comes from Voetbal International (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the Reds see the 24-year-old as a potential successor to first-choice forward Sadio Mane.

The former Bournemouth star was linked with an Anfield switch in the summer window following an impressive campaign in England’s second-tier.

Registering 22 goal contributions in 33 Championship appearances last term, we could certainly understand how the Dutchman may have attracted Michael Edwards and the recruitment team’s sharp eyes.

With all three of our starting forwards (excluding Diogo Jota) set to turn 30 this season, discussions are almost certain to be held with regard to the future of our frontline.

Barring Mo Salah, the club is unlikely to want to hold on to all three of the likes of the Egyptian international, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane well into their 30s.

We at the Empire of the Kop were certainly surprised to see us missing out on signing a new attacker in the summer window just gone but would expect to see such a situation rectified next year.

