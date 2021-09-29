Ruben Dias fires Liverpool warning after Man City suffer Champions League defeat: ‘We know what need to to do’

Ruben Dias has warned that Manchester City’s ‘major focus’ will be on the club’s upcoming meeting with Liverpool in the English top-flight.

Pep Guardiola’s men tasted defeat in their second group stage clash in the Champions League, with PSG earning a 2-0 victory at the Parc des Princes.

“It affects nothing. Essentially we know what we are capable of, we know our identity and we know what we need to do at Anfield to win,” the Portuguese international spoke post-match, as quoted by the Express.

“It is a loss and we are frustrated but that is the good habit of being a top team.

“Obviously we will take it but in no time will be there again.”

The 24-year-old suggested that the title-holders will be quick to move on from the European tie, with an important top of the table fixture on the cards at the weekend.

“We are disappointed because we demand everything we can from ourselves, individually and collectively,” Dias added.

“If we don’t take a win we will never be satisfied.

“But now the major focus is on Sunday’s game at Anfield and that is where all our energy will be.”

Our impending meeting with the Cityzens at Anfield will be a tough affair, even more so after the Manchester-based outfit were wounded in Europe.

The loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold will be of particular concern to Jurgen Klopp, with the German likely to field James Milner again at right-back, potentially sacrificing the link-up play we’ve enjoyed on the right flank.

Nonetheless, we have started the campaign extremely well, both domestically and abroad, which suggests we’ll be far from pushovers when it comes to our return to Premier League football.

