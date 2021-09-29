Salah makes cheeky remark at Porto’s expense after Liverpool run riot in Portugal

Mo Salah jokingly suggested that Liverpool should play their future home fixtures at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao after the Reds secured an impressive 5-1 victory in the Champions League.

The Egyptian international registered two goals on the night to help Jurgen Klopp’s men vanquish their Group B opponents and hold on to the top spot ahead of Atletico Madrid.

“I think we need to play our home games here,” the Egyptian spoke post-match, as reported by the Express.

“I don’t know the secret but we always try to give 100 per cent in each game.

“We play good against them most of the time, especially here – we score many goals.

“But from the beginning the game is not easy and will never be easy. We just try to give our best and we were lucky in every game to score at the beginning.

“So that makes the game easier – so yeah we’re happy about that.”

The 29-year-old has been in scintillating form this term, finding the net eight times across all competitions.

READ MORE: Michael Owen makes Mo Salah claim that may divide Liverpool fans

Whilst only two points separate us from Diego Simeone’s La Liga outfit in the group, we shouldn’t be quick to overlook just how impressive Liverpool have been since the start of the season.

What has certainly played an important part in our continued success has been the performances from ‘fringe’ stars, of the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and, most recently, Curtis Jones, when called upon.

Fears have most certainly arisen from the spate of injuries we’ve been forced to come to terms with, however, we very much remain a dangerous force as has been demonstrated once again by our dismantling of Porto.

#Ep14 of The Red Nets Podcast: Brentford reaction, Toney links, Porto preview… and more!