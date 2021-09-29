(Video) Florian Wirtz’s highlights suggest that Liverpool should be actively pursuing young gem

Florian Wirtz has been linked with a host of Premier League giants, including Liverpool, by Bild journalist, Christian Falk.

At 18-years-old, the midfielder has already demonstrated huge potential in his last two seasons with Bayer Leverkusen, registering 11 goal contributions in 29 Bundesliga games last year – a feat he is close to matching (eight) after only five league games this term.

As can be observed from the series of highlights compiled below, the teenager possesses some remarkable ball control and quick feet, which regularly enable him to drift out of danger.

Backed up by his statistical contributions, the starlet is an important cog with regard to Leverkusen’s forward play, being able to combine impressively with the German outfit’s frontline to create chances and score goals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Young Talents’ Youtube channel:

